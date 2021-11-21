Deep Down (DPDW) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Deep Down (OTCMKTS: DPDW) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Deep Down to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Down and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Down 8.54% 15.61% 9.01% Deep Down Competitors -8.71% -11.83% -3.69%

59.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Down and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Down $12.98 million -$6.06 million 5.82 Deep Down Competitors $4.59 billion -$1.34 billion 2.93

Deep Down’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Deep Down. Deep Down is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Down has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Down’s rivals have a beta of 0.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Deep Down and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Down Competitors 233 1358 1355 37 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 34.97%. Given Deep Down’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deep Down has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Deep Down beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc. focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. It supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized service teams and engineered technological solutions. The firm’s products include active heave compensator, carousels, moray termination system, subsea accumulator, bend limiters, engine order telegraph, non-helical umbilical, umbilical termination assembly, bend stiffener latcher, loose steel tube flying leads, and riser isolation valve and subsea isolation valve control systems. Deep Down was founded by Mary L. Budrunas and Ronald E. Smith in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

