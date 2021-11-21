Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 75,023 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 1.25% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $69,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

