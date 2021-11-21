Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Shift Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

