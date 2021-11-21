Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

CC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

