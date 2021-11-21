Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 402.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

