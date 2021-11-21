Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT opened at $63.78 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $66.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95.

