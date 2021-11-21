Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

