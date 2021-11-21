JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 138.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

