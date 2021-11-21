Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Lessened by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $28,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $10,136,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $28.69 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

