Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,203 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.