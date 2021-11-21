Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 56,995 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

