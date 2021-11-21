Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. American Express has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

