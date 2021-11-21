Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

