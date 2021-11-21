Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Stonnington Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $533.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $535.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

