McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

NSC opened at $273.72 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.