Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys 36,335 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

