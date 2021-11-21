Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

