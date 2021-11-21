Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

