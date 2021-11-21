Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after purchasing an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $245.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $246.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at $24,317,488.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,519. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

