iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 155.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

