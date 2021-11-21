Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 4,635 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64.

