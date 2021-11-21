Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 149,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

