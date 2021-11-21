Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

