2,655 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,605 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

