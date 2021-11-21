McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Crown makes up 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.55 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

