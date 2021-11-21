McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,897 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.