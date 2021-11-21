Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 154 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

HELE stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $193.25 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

