Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,137. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

