Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

