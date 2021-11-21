United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.