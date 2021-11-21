TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,100,000 after buying an additional 134,649 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE TTE opened at $47.20 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.