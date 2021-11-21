Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

