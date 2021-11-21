Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 353 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $183.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

