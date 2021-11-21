Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.98, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.06 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.