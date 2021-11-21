Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,636 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Bancorp were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.44. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

