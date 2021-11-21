Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 11,356 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

