Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.