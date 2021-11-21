Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 844 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

