Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $235,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

