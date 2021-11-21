Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 3,994 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

NYSE ORCL opened at $93.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

