Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,844 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

