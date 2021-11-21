Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 63,225 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 524.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.