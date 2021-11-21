Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

