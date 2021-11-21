Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,487 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $7,111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,839,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

