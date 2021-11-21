Level Four Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 561 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $678.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.96 and a 200-day moving average of $562.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

