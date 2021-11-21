Level Four Financial LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $663.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.82 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,536 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,847. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

