Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

SO stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

