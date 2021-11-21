Level Four Financial LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.