Level Four Financial LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.12. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.