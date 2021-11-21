Critical Survey: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) versus Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daimler has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Daimler 8.57% 20.08% 4.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Daimler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Daimler $176.25 billion 0.61 $4.14 billion $15.49 6.52

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Daimler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Daimler 0 1 15 0 2.94

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Daimler has a consensus price target of $93.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Daimler.

Summary

Daimler beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

